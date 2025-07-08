Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli leaves 11 homes along Moksh Gad on brink of collapse

DEHRADUN: A devastating cloudburst in Chamoli district's Nandanagar block triggered massive flash floods in the wee hours of Tuesday, causing widespread destruction.

One cowshed was destroyed and 11 residential buildings have been left on the brink of collapse as their foundations have been compromised. Agricultural crops in the area have also suffered extensive damage.

"It all happened so fast. One moment we were in our homes, the next we were running for our lives," recounted Vijay Singh, a terrified local resident. "We just grabbed what we could and fled," he added.

According to the District Disaster Management Office, heavy rainfall caused the Sirpakh stream in Mok Malla's Bagad Tok area to swell, which led to an alarming rise in the water levels of the Moksh Gad, impacting Dhurma, Sera, and Mok Malla's Bagad Tok.

The early morning incident prompted locals to abandon their houses and seek safety.