Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Chamoli leaves 11 homes along Moksh Gad on brink of collapse

DEHRADUN: A devastating cloudburst in Chamoli district's Nandanagar block triggered massive flash floods in the wee hours of Tuesday, causing widespread destruction.
One cowshed was destroyed and 11 residential buildings have been left on the brink of collapse as their foundations have been compromised. Agricultural crops in the area have also suffered extensive damage.
"It all happened so fast. One moment we were in our homes, the next we were running for our lives," recounted Vijay Singh, a terrified local resident. "We just grabbed what we could and fled," he added.
According to the District Disaster Management Office, heavy rainfall caused the Sirpakh stream in Mok Malla's Bagad Tok area to swell, which led to an alarming rise in the water levels of the Moksh Gad, impacting Dhurma, Sera, and Mok Malla's Bagad Tok.
The early morning incident prompted locals to abandon their houses and seek safety.
Upon receiving information, District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari dispatched an administrative team to the affected site. A team led by Sub-Divisional Magistrate R K Pandey conducted an on-site inspection.
The administration's preliminary report confirmed that one cowshed in Dhurma village was completely damaged due to the surging Moksh Gad.
Additionally, six residential buildings in Mok Malla's Bagad Tok, three in Dhurma, and two in Sera village are now vulnerable to river erosion.
The administration has advised most of the affected villagers to relocate to safer areas and is currently assessing the extent of crop losses.
Meanwhile, the heavy rainfall has also severely disrupted road connectivity in the region. The Sera-Mok Dhurma motor road is closed, the Nandanagar-Nandprayag motor road is blocked near Saitoli, and the Nandanagar-Bhenti motor road is obstructed at multiple points. Several other link roads in the area also remain impassable.