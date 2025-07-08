CM Mamata alleges Assam is using NRC to target Bengal residents without jurisdiction

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the BJP-led Assam Government of trying to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the State. She has called all the Opposition parties to unite against “BJP’s divisive and oppressive machinery”.

Taking to X on Tuesday morning, Banerjee said that Uttam Kumar Brajabasi, a resident of Dinhata in Cooch Behar in North Bengal was being harassed on suspicion of being a 'foreigner/illegal migrant', despite furnishing valid identity documents.

“I am shocked and deeply disturbed to learn that the Foreigners Tribunal in Assam has issued an NRC notice to Uttam Kumar Brajabasi, a Rajbanshi, resident of Dinhata in Cooch Behar for over 50 years,” she wrote on X.

Refuting her allegation, BJP leader Jagannath Chattopadhyay said, “False narrative being peddled by @MamataOfficial regarding an alleged notice issued by one FRO court from Assam.”

“But the fact of the matter is @CMOfficeAssam has already taken a decision to keep Koch-Rajbangshi out of the NRC process, rather the State cabinet took firm stand to withdraw all pending cases against the Koch-Rajbangshi community as far as NRC is concerned,” he added.

Samirul Islam, a Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP and chairman of the West Bengal Migrant Workers Welfare Board, had spoken out on Monday on the issue.

In a post on social media, he alleged that the BJP government of Assam has sent an NRC notice to Brajabasi, a resident of Cooch Behar. Islam showed the document and said that Brajabasi's name was first registered in the voter list in 1966. He questioned how the Assam government sent an NRC notice to that person even after that.