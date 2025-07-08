Domicile mandatory to avail benefits under 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs: Bihar cabinet

PATNA: In a significant move that could benefit the women of the State, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on July 8 approved 35 per cent reservation in all the government jobs 'only for women hailing from Bihar'.

With a cabinet nod, the State government has implemented a domicile policy in women's reservation quota for government jobs. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the State cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which also cleared 43 other decisions.

“Only women native of Bihar will be eligible for 35 per cent horizontal reservation in direct recruitment across all government service cadres in BIHAR,” Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat Department, S Siddharth said.

Earlier, the women in the State have been availing the benefit of 35 per cent of reservation in state government jobs, but with Tuesday’s decision, only women from Bihar can avail the benefit of 35 per cent of women’s reservation.

“The cabinet has cleared a proposal of the General Administration Department (GAD) as per which only women belonging to the state (Bihar) can avail the benefit of 35 per cent of reservation in government jobs,” additional chief secretary Siddharth told reporters after the cabinet meeting.