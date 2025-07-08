Domicile mandatory to avail benefits under 35 per cent reservation for women in government jobs: Bihar cabinet

PATNA: In a significant move that could benefit the women of the State, the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on July 8 approved 35 per cent reservation in all the government jobs 'only for women hailing from Bihar'.
With a cabinet nod, the State government has implemented a domicile policy in women's reservation quota for government jobs. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the State cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which also cleared 43 other decisions.
“Only women native of Bihar will be eligible for 35 per cent horizontal reservation in direct recruitment across all government service cadres in BIHAR,” Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat Department, S Siddharth said.
Earlier, the women in the State have been availing the benefit of 35 per cent of reservation in state government jobs, but with Tuesday’s decision, only women from Bihar can avail the benefit of 35 per cent of women’s reservation.
“The cabinet has cleared a proposal of the General Administration Department (GAD) as per which only women belonging to the state (Bihar) can avail the benefit of 35 per cent of reservation in government jobs,” additional chief secretary Siddharth told reporters after the cabinet meeting.
Women applying for the state government jobs from other states will be treated as general category and they will not get the benefit of 35 per cent women’s reservation, Siddharth added.
This is the first instance of domicile policy being implemented by the State government in the recent past. The decision assumed significance before the state assembly elections as it is being seen as an attempt of Nitish Kumar government to consolidate its women vote bank.
In another important decision, the cabinet approved the constitution of “Bihar Youth Commission” to make the youths of the State self-reliant, skilled and employment-oriented.
The Commission would play a significant role in advising the government on all the matters relating to improving and uplifting the status of youths in the society, Kumar said adding that it would also coordinate with the government departments to ensure better education and employment to youths.
It will also monitor that the local youths of the State get priority in private sector employment within the State, besides protecting the interests of youths studying and working outside the State, CM Nitish Kumar said.
There will be a chairman, two vice presidents and seven members in the Commission. The maximum age of the Commission’s chairman and members will be 45.
The Commission will also consider and suggest on the work relating to youth. It will also give suggestions to improve the living standard of youngsters, working inside and outside the State and unemployed youngsters or meritorious students belonging to economically weaker sections.