Ensure special care, facilities for elderly prisoners: MHA to States, UTs

NEW DELHI: With a special focus on elderly prisoners, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent an advisory to all the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to make special provisions in prisons and correctional institutions to ensure their safety, care and well-being, officials said on Tuesday.
The officials said, in the advisory sent on July 1, the MHA highlighted that prison institutions across the country house several vulnerable inmates, including senior citizens, who often require additional assistance to manage their day-to-day activities in a custodial environment.
The MHA has sent the advisory to the Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs, as well as, the Director General and Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services, they said.
In the advisory, the MHA reiterated its commitment to the welfare of elderly citizens and emphasised the need for “special accessible accommodations in prisons” to meet the physical needs of old inmates.
In the advisory the MHA said, “The states and UTs are requested to make suitable provisions for special accessible accommodation in prisons and correctional institutions for the elderly prisoners, keeping in view their physical limitations.”
It went on to add that prison authorities should take into account “the dietary requirements of elderly prisoners” and “develop meal plans tailored to their age-related health challenges”.
It also stressed on the importance of providing adequate healthcare services, including mental health support, to meet the specific needs of the elderly population in the prisons and asked for sensitising prison staff to better understand and respond to the challenges faced by aged inmates.
“Special attention may also be given to the dietary requirements of such elderly inmates, with meal plans in accordance with the challenges of advanced age. It may also be ensured that adequate healthcare facilities, including mental health services, are made available in prisons to address the special needs of elderly inmates,” the advisory read, while directing that the authorities should take appropriate and prompt initiatives to implement the recommendations sent to them.