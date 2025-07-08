Ensure special care, facilities for elderly prisoners: MHA to States, UTs

NEW DELHI: With a special focus on elderly prisoners, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent an advisory to all the states and the Union Territories (UTs) to make special provisions in prisons and correctional institutions to ensure their safety, care and well-being, officials said on Tuesday.

The officials said, in the advisory sent on July 1, the MHA highlighted that prison institutions across the country house several vulnerable inmates, including senior citizens, who often require additional assistance to manage their day-to-day activities in a custodial environment.

The MHA has sent the advisory to the Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs, as well as, the Director General and Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services, they said.

In the advisory, the MHA reiterated its commitment to the welfare of elderly citizens and emphasised the need for “special accessible accommodations in prisons” to meet the physical needs of old inmates.