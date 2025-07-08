Farmers to protest India-US trade deal in Delhi on August 25

BENGALURU: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) announced that a nationwide farmers’ rally will be held in Delhi on August 25 to protest against the proposed India-US trade agreement, and to press for key farmer demands. The decision was taken at the National Executive Council meeting and the state-level farmers’ conference.

State Sugarcane Growers Association state president Kuruburu Shanthakumar said, “One of our core demands is a guaranteed Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all farmers. Currently, the MSP is merely announced for namesake and most farmers do not actually receive it. This is a grave injustice.”

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who undertook a 130-day hunger strike, demanding MSP legislation, warned against the implications of the proposed India-US trade deal. “This is less an agreement and more an imposition. The government plans to import agricultural goods like genetically-modified (GM) maize and soybean, while weakening local procurement systems.

Such policies threaten not only farmers, but also public health and food security.” He pointed out that the import of poultry and dairy products could severely impact domestic producers and violate cultural and religious sensitivities, particularly due to non-vegetarian dairy practices abroad.