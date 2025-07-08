FSSAI warns stringent action against e-commerce platforms violating food safety protocols

NEW DELHI: The FSSAI on Tuesday warned all e-commerce platforms to ensure stringent food safety and hygiene protocols or face action.

The warning was issued at a meeting chaired by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) G Kamala Vardhana Rao.

The meeting, which was held to strengthen food safety and hygiene practices throughout the e-commerce food supply chain, was attended by more than 70 representatives of leading e-commerce platforms.

Emphasising that food safety is of paramount importance, the CEO told the representatives of these platforms that any non-compliance with food safety protocols will be viewed with utmost seriousness, potentially leading to severe action.

He also underscored the critical importance of food safety in the rapidly expanding e-commerce marketplace.

During the deliberations, the CEO issued several crucial directives to the e-commerce platforms.

He directed them to prominently display their FSSAI License/Registration numbers on every receipt, invoice, and cash memo provided to consumers. They were also asked to display information regarding the Food Safety Connect App on all consumer facing documents.