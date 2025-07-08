Gujarat becomes first State to join Cruise Bharat Mission, eyes coastal tourism boom

AHMEDABAD: Striding towards maritime tourism dominance, Gujarat has become the first state in India to officially align with the ambitious Cruise Bharat Mission.
This strategic move marks a critical milestone in the nation’s quest to build a globally competitive cruise tourism ecosystem, positioning Gujarat at the forefront of India's coastal transformation.
Backed by its vast 2,340 km coastline and navigable Rivers like the Sabarmati and Narmada, Gujarat is now charting a new course to transform itself into a global cruise tourism hotspot.
Despite having the longest coastline in the country, Gujarat has so far lacked a dedicated cruise terminal, unlike ports in Mumbai, Cochin, Chennai, and Mormugao, which have already advanced cruise infrastructure.
But with its formal alignment under the Cruise Bharat Mission, the state is now racing to bridge that critical gap.
Launched by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on September 30, 2024, the Cruise Bharat Mission aims to catapult India into the league of top cruise tourism nations, with a tenfold increase in sea cruise traffic targeted by 2029.
In line with this vision, Gujarat has rolled out an ambitious plan proposing multiple cruise circuits along its western coast. These circuits are anchored around major destinations such as Diu, Veraval, Porbandar, Dwarka, Jamnagar, Okha, and the scenic Padala Island alongside the already operational Ghogha Hazira Ro-Pax route.
To streamline the cruise experience, the state has divided its coastal routes into three strategic clusters: Padala Island–Rann of Kutch Porbandar–Veraval–Diu Dwarka–Okha–Jamnagar Each cluster is carefully designed to connect religious, cultural, and natural attractions within a 100 kilometre radius making shore excursions swift, scenic, and tourism friendly.
With this strategic alignment, Gujarat not only sets a precedent for other coastal states but also stakes its claim as a frontrunner in India's cruise tourism revolution.