Gujarat becomes first State to join Cruise Bharat Mission, eyes coastal tourism boom

AHMEDABAD: Striding towards maritime tourism dominance, Gujarat has become the first state in India to officially align with the ambitious Cruise Bharat Mission.

This strategic move marks a critical milestone in the nation’s quest to build a globally competitive cruise tourism ecosystem, positioning Gujarat at the forefront of India's coastal transformation.

In a bold leap toward maritime tourism leadership, Gujarat has become the first state in India to formally align with the Centre’s ambitious Cruise Bharat Mission.

Backed by its vast 2,340 km coastline and navigable Rivers like the Sabarmati and Narmada, Gujarat is now charting a new course to transform itself into a global cruise tourism hotspot.

Despite having the longest coastline in the country, Gujarat has so far lacked a dedicated cruise terminal, unlike ports in Mumbai, Cochin, Chennai, and Mormugao, which have already advanced cruise infrastructure.

But with its formal alignment under the Cruise Bharat Mission, the state is now racing to bridge that critical gap.