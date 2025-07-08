Himachal receives 'yellow' alert; risk of low to moderate flash floods across seven districts in next 24 hours

CHANDIGARH: As heavy rains continue to lash Himachal Pradesh, the local meteorological department on Tuesday issued a warning stating that there is a risk of low to moderate flash floods in the next twenty four hours in parts of seven districts including Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur. A 'yellow' alert warning of heavy rains in isolated places across the state till next Monday has also been issued.
The state has received 203.2 mm of rain against the normal of 152.6 mm from June 1 to July 8. Monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 20.
While Mandi district recorded 110 per cent excess rain, Shimla received 89 per cent and Una 86 per cent during this period. Many parts of the hill state have been receiving moderate to heavy rain since Monday evening.
Meanwhile Gohar has recorded 85 mm of rainfall, followed by 84.5 mm in Sarahan, 60 mm in Baijnath, 54.2 mm in Nahan, 48 mm in Poanta Sahib, 46.2 mm in Naina Devi, 37 mm in Kasauli, 28 mm in Jogindernagar and 27.2 mm in Palampur.
As per the data with the State Emergency Operation Centre in Mandi district, 14 people have lost their lives, four injured, 28 missing and 290 rescued, while 466 houses have been damaged and 477 people are in relief camps.
A total of 225 roads, including 153 in the worst-hit Mandi district, have been closed, while 163 transformers and 174 water supply schemes have been affected in the state.
23 flash floods, 19 cloudbursts and 16 landslides have been recorded since the onset of monsoon on June 20. Since then, 85 deaths were recorded in the state, of which 52 were due to rain-related incidents and 28 fatalities were caused by road accidents.
In Mandi district, search and rescue operations have been intensified as drones and sniffer dogs are being used to trace 28 people who went missing last week in Thunag, Gohar and Karsog subdivisions. So far, the estimated losses due to rains stand at around Rs 692 crore.