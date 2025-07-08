Himachal receives 'yellow' alert; risk of low to moderate flash floods across seven districts in next 24 hours

CHANDIGARH: As heavy rains continue to lash Himachal Pradesh, the local meteorological department on Tuesday issued a warning stating that there is a risk of low to moderate flash floods in the next twenty four hours in parts of seven districts including Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur. A 'yellow' alert warning of heavy rains in isolated places across the state till next Monday has also been issued.

The state has received 203.2 mm of rain against the normal of 152.6 mm from June 1 to July 8. Monsoon arrived in Himachal Pradesh on June 20.

While Mandi district recorded 110 per cent excess rain, Shimla received 89 per cent and Una 86 per cent during this period. Many parts of the hill state have been receiving moderate to heavy rain since Monday evening.

Meanwhile Gohar has recorded 85 mm of rainfall, followed by 84.5 mm in Sarahan, 60 mm in Baijnath, 54.2 mm in Nahan, 48 mm in Poanta Sahib, 46.2 mm in Naina Devi, 37 mm in Kasauli, 28 mm in Jogindernagar and 27.2 mm in Palampur.