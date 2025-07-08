INTERVIEW | ‘Don’t confront, consult with state governments'

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria highlights the rising trend of religious conversions in Punjab as a serious concern that requires urgent attention. In a conversation with Harpreet Bajwa, he stresses the importance of constitutional harmony and advocates for dialogue over confrontation between constitutional authorities.

Excerpts:

The Supreme Court has recently outlined the powers and timeline for governors to decide on bills passed by state legislatures. Your take on this?

The Constitution clearly states that if the governor finds a bill passed by the legislature inappropriate, they may return it for reconsideration. However, if the legislature passes the bill again, the governor is constitutionally bound to give assent, unless there is a clear legal issue. In such cases, the governor can refer the matter to higher authorities.

Sometimes, when there is a conflict between the interests of the State and the Centre, it may take time to seek legal opinion. In such situations, consultations with state-level legal experts and discussions with the Union government may be necessary, which can cause delays.

Such confrontational scenarios are rare and do not arise ideally. Everyone, including the governor, must act by the Constitution. Also, legal provisions allow for the bill to be referred to the President if necessary.