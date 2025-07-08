INTERVIEW | ‘Don’t confront, consult with state governments'

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria highlights the rising trend of religious conversions in Punjab as a serious concern that requires urgent attention. In a conversation with Harpreet Bajwa, he stresses the importance of constitutional harmony and advocates for dialogue over confrontation between constitutional authorities.
Excerpts:
The Supreme Court has recently outlined the powers and timeline for governors to decide on bills passed by state legislatures. Your take on this?
The Constitution clearly states that if the governor finds a bill passed by the legislature inappropriate, they may return it for reconsideration. However, if the legislature passes the bill again, the governor is constitutionally bound to give assent, unless there is a clear legal issue. In such cases, the governor can refer the matter to higher authorities.
Sometimes, when there is a conflict between the interests of the State and the Centre, it may take time to seek legal opinion. In such situations, consultations with state-level legal experts and discussions with the Union government may be necessary, which can cause delays.
Such confrontational scenarios are rare and do not arise ideally. Everyone, including the governor, must act by the Constitution. Also, legal provisions allow for the bill to be referred to the President if necessary.
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar recently expressed concern over allegations being levelled against constitutional post holders, particularly governors, in states governed by opposition parties, saying the governors are often treated like “easy punching bags”. Your take.
Differences of opinion can certainly exist, but it’s important to remember that the post of governor is a constitutional one, not political. The chief minister and the governor, even if from different political backgrounds, must engage in open and respectful dialogue. Sitting across the table to understand each other’s perspectives can help reduce confrontation and ensure smooth governance.
However, if a chief minister becomes adamant and wishes to go against the constitutional norms, then situations of confrontation are bound to arise. I can speak from personal experience—although a different political party leads the government here, I’ve always acted by the Constitution. Whenever I felt something was not in order, I communicated my concerns.
In many instances, my views were accepted after discussion, and at other times, I was convinced by their rationale. It has worked both ways. Ultimately, governance should not suffer as a result of confrontation. Constructive dialogue and mutual respect for constitutional boundaries are essential for the healthy functioning of democracy.
Your predecessor and CM Bhagwant Mann were daggers drawn on many issues, including the appointment of Vice-Chancellors. Your take?
Some issues were sent to me that I did not find appropriate, and instead of confrontation, I found it appropriate to call them up. This helped to resolve the issue. To date, there has not been a situation where confrontation has taken place between me and them (the government). What will happen in future, I cannot predict.
As head of the state, what are key issues and problems you have identified that are plaguing Punjab?
During my one-year tenure, I have identified two major problems facing Punjab. One is the menace of drugs. In the border districts, smuggling of drugs and weapons is on a high scale. Besides, the consumption of synthetic drugs is prevalent. The other major issue is that religious conversions are taking place. This can become a big problem in the coming days. Only the government knows the reasons behind them, but I feel the government should take note of it and work on it (to stop religious conversion).
You have visited border districts and spoken with people. What feedback have you received?
There is a drug menace in the border districts. Drugs come via drones. Youth are now into this business. And the mothers and sisters pleaded with me to stop the youth from getting into this menace. They said they themselves buy drugs and give them to their children, as they can’t see their suffering (withdrawals). We thought public awareness was the only way out.
What are the main reasons behind the drug menace in the state, and how do you propose to rectify them?
The youth get into this menace due to depression, unemployment, and they want to go abroad. The need of the hour is to connect them with employment and skill development.
There are intelligence reports that militants are regrouping with tacit support from elements in Canada and other countries?
We obtain regular reports on this issue when there is some movement, and we cannot deny it. However, we are vigilant. It is also in the knowledge of the Union government.
All the political parties in Punjab have been demanding a financial package for the state, citing that, being a border state, it faces several challenges due to its strategic location. Your comments?
I have written to the Union government that earlier, there was a dedicated fund for border area development. Thus, the villages on the border used to get developed. I have demanded this resume. They (Centre) have revised the scheme, but the final details are not yet known. I have also asked the state government to give government jobs to youth from border districts, and for that, a percentage should be decided.
The farmers of Punjab are up in arms against the Union government. They staged a dharna for more than a year. How do you see their issue getting resolved, given that talks with the Centre are still inconclusive due to a trust deficit?
I am confident that every problem is resolved by sitting across the table, and for that, the organisations which are staging the dharna have to think because such actions will not solve problems. To solve the problem, one must sit and discuss it multiple times, and only then can it be resolved. The way out is through talks.
As Administrator of Chandigarh, what issues need to be addressed in the city?
The level of education in Chandigarh is good, but it can be further strengthened. For that, I have monitored the school education-- 993 posts of teachers have been filled. In terms of education, Chandigarh was ranked second in the country; that is not the top position. A special advantage has been given to students of government schools by providing them with free books up to Class VIII. From the next session, we will provide free books to students up to Class XII.
Also, liaison officers have been appointed for schools up to Class XII level to oversee the progress of the schools and give suggestions and work on their development. We have provided scholarships to Class XII students and will now extend this opportunity to Class X students as well.
Is the Metro a viable option in Chandigarh for the growing traffic congestion?
The key is to assess whether the Metro is a viable solution to the city’s growing traffic congestion. I am confident that the involvement of both the Haryana and Punjab Governments in this project will significantly enhance its feasibility. To this end, a committee has already been established to study and evaluate the project’s viability thoroughly.
What issues does Chandigarh face?
The main issue in Chandigarh is the lease and freehold of properties. The demand of the population here is to make property freehold. The other problem is that some of the industrial units set up here are not viable, and due to this, the owners have changed their nomenclature, for which they have been penalised for the violations. Another issue concerns the budget of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. The expenditure is more due to salaries, and the income is less. Here, too, many outsourced employees have been hired.