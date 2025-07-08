Key operative of Bishnoi gang arrested in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: An alleged key operative of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been arrested, a top Punjab Police officer said on Tuesday.

Himanshu Sood, a resident of Phagwara in the Kapurthala district, was allegedly acting on the directions of Dubai-based Namit Sharma, who is a close-aide of gangster Bishnoi, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Three pistols with seven cartridges have allegedly been recovered from his possession, he said.

"Recently, Himanshu Sood along with his other gang members fired gunshots at a hotelier in #Haridwar on the directions of Namit Sharma and was further tasked to eliminate other 2 targets in #MadhyaPradesh and #Kapurthala respectively," said Yadav in a post on X.