Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA makes controversial remark against RSS during Nyaya Satyagraha

BHOPAL: Speaking at the Congress' Nyaya Satyagraha to protest against the registration of a criminal case against state party president Jitu Patwari, Gwalior-Rural MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar made a controversial remark likening members of the RSS to 'hijre' (eunuchs).

Gurjar said, “Sathiyon, jo mard they voh jung mein aaye, aur jo hijrey they voh sangh mein gaye. Samajh gaye aap ishaaraa hi kaafi hai. (Those who were men went to the battlefield, those who were eunuchs joined the Sangh. You understood it, just a hint is enough.)”

The ruling BJP retaliated on social media platform X, saying, “Those who were nationalists joined the RSS, while the hypocrites joined the Congress. The RSS united the nation, while the Congress divided the country for power. One chose service, while the other tried to sell the nation for power. Congress’s opposition to the RSS isn’t new, it's a symbol of its political frustration.”