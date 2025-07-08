Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA makes controversial remark against RSS during Nyaya Satyagraha

BHOPAL: Speaking at the Congress' Nyaya Satyagraha to protest against the registration of a criminal case against state party president Jitu Patwari, Gwalior-Rural MLA Sahab Singh Gurjar made a controversial remark likening members of the RSS to 'hijre' (eunuchs).
Gurjar said, “Sathiyon, jo mard they voh jung mein aaye, aur jo hijrey they voh sangh mein gaye. Samajh gaye aap ishaaraa hi kaafi hai. (Those who were men went to the battlefield, those who were eunuchs joined the Sangh. You understood it, just a hint is enough.)”
The ruling BJP retaliated on social media platform X, saying, “Those who were nationalists joined the RSS, while the hypocrites joined the Congress. The RSS united the nation, while the Congress divided the country for power. One chose service, while the other tried to sell the nation for power. Congress’s opposition to the RSS isn’t new, it's a symbol of its political frustration.”
The Nyaya Satyagraha was organised in Ashok Nagar district as a show of strength to protest against the recent criminal case against state president Patwari, after the local police and administration refused to withdraw the case by Monday, the deadline earlier stipulated by the party.
Senior leaders, including Patwari courted arrest while protesting in Ashok Nagar on Tuesday. They were released a short while later.
An FIR was lodged against Jitu Patwari at Ashok Nagar district’s Mungaoli police station on June 27 for allegedly luring a man to make false allegations about being force-fed human excreta.
Gajaraj Lodhi, hailing from Ashok Nagar district, on June 25 had alleged that fellow villagers Vikas Yadav and his aide had assaulted him, damaged his motorcycle and forced him to eat faeces.
Lodhi was then reportedly taken by some local Congress leaders to meet the party’s state president Jitu Patwari in Orchha town of Niwari district, where Patwari had assured all possible help to Lodhi and even called up the Ashok Nagar district collector Aditya Singh. The video of Patwari’s telephonic conversation with the district collector had gone viral.
But just a day later, on June 26, the concerned man Gajraj Lodhi reportedly submitted an affidavit to the local administration and police, stating that no such incident (him being forced to eat human excreta) had happened.
He further submitted in the affidavit that he had made the false allegations at the behest of the state Congress chief, who had promised to give a motorcycle in return.
Subsequently, an FIR was registered at Ashok Nagar district’s Mungaoli station against Patwari on the basis of Lodhi’s affidavit on June 27.
The Congress has been protesting over the issue and had set July 7 as the deadline for withdrawing the case lodged against Patwari. On Tuesday, as announced the Congress held the Nyaya Satyagraha in Ashok Nagar district and its leaders and workers courted arrest on the issue.