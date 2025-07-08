'Objectionable': BJP slams Kharge for remarks on President Murmu, Ram Nath Kovind

The BJP on Tuesday trained its guns on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, slamming his recent remarks on President Droupadi Murmu and her predecessor Ram Nath Kovind as "objectionable" and demanding his apology for the same.

Kharge, while speaking at a public rally in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Monday, had mispronounced the names of President Murmu and her predecessor Kovind but quickly corrected himself.

"The BJP always speaks about making (Droupadi) Murmu ji and (Ram Nath) Kovind ji presidents of the country but did the party do all this to snatch our assets, forests, water and land," the Congress President said.

Slamming his remarks as "objectionable" BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged the Congress president's statements reflect the party's "anti-Dalit, anti-Adivasi and anti-Constitution" mindset.

"You (Kharge) talk big - you called Ram Nath Kovind ji 'covid'...You call 'Murma ji' and then called her (President Droupadi Murmu) a land mafia, alleging that she has become President to snatch away assets, forests," he charged.

Bhatia demanded that Kharge apologise for making "distasteful and derogatory" remarks against Murmu and Kovind, alleging the Congress president did not only insult them but also hurt the sentiments of Adivasi and Dalit community members with his comments.

He also demanded a public apology from the Congress for Kharge's remarks and asked the Congress workers to make him resign from the post of party president .

"If the Congress and Mallikarjun Kharge do not apologise, you will see every citizen (of the country) expressing their anger. This mistake will cost Congress dearly," Bhatia said.