One killed, 10 injured in homestay wall collapse near Bageshwar Dham in MP

CHHATARPUR: A woman was killed and 10 other persons were injured when the wall of a homestay collapsed near Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district early on Tuesday, an official said. Three of the injured persons were reported to be critical, he said.

The wall of the homestay located in Gada village collapsed due to heavy rain at night.

A woman, identified as Anita Devi (40), died, Bamitha police station in-charge Ashutosh Shroti said.

Ten other persons were injured and admitted to the district hospital for treatment, the official said.