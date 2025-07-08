Rewriting Constitution against idea of democracy: CJI Gavai

MUMBAI: Amending the basic structure of the Indian Constitution means rewriting the Constitution, and that is against the core idea of democracy, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai on Tuesday.

Gavai was speaking at the felicitation ceremony that the Maharashtra state legislative assembly and council had organised for the newly appointed CJI at the central hall of Vidhan Bhavan in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, DCM Eknath Shinde and DCM Ajit Pawar and other elected representatives.

He also said that if the Constitution of India is rightfully followed by three wings of constitutions-- Legislative, Executive and Judiciary, then there will be no conflict and clashes among them.

"Dr Babasaheb was nationalist leader. Nation was paramount for him. Therefore, while drafting the constitution, he made each one an Indian citizen, not like in America, where there is dual citizenship -- people are citizens of the US and his and her respective state where they were born," the CJI said.