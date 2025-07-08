Srinagar Diary: Telemedicine services for Amarnath yatris

Telemedicine services for Amarnath yatris

For the first time, Amarnath pilgrims will receive high-altitude telemedicine services during the 38-day yatra to the Himalayan cave shrine in South Kashmir, which began on July 3. It’s a joint venture between ISRO and the Directorate of Health Services of Kashmir to enhance real-time specialist healthcare in the challenging mountainous terrain. These facilities are operational at the Yatra Base Hospitals of Baltal and Panjtarni. This system links doctors stationed in remote locations on the twin Yatra routes with medical specialists in larger hospitals, enabling quicker treatment, especially during emergencies.

Homes for five lakh homeless in J&K

About five lakh homeless people in Jammu and Kashmir would get homes under the Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced during his visit to Srinagar last week. He said 93 per cent of houses sanctioned under PM Awas Yojana in J&K have been completed. He said a survey pegged the state’s homeless population at five lakh, and allotments will begin after the verification process is completed. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had in July 2023 announced five marlas of land to landless families for constructing their houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

Helplines for terrorism-affected persons

After Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s announcement to notify toll-free numbers for the assistance of families victimised by terrorism, police have established Grievance Cells/Helplines in all 10 districts in the Valley. The victims or their kin can use the helplines to register their grievances. According to government figures, over 40,000 people, including civilians, security personnel and children, have lost their lives in J&K since 1990. Sinha has directed Deputy Commissioners and SSPs in the Valley to reopen militancy and terrorism cases that were “deliberately” buried and file fresh FIRs. The LG also directed officials to free property and land of terrorism-affected families.

Fayaz wani

Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir

fayazwani123@gmail.com