Amit Shah to chair eastern zonal council meeting in Ranchi on July 10

RANCHI: Home Minister Amit Shah will be coming to Ranchi on Wednesday evening to attend the Eastern Zonal Council meeting on July 10.
A total of 68 representatives from four eastern states — Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal — will attend the meeting.
The meeting will be chaired by Amit Shah, scheduled to be held at 11 am at Radisson Blu Hotel in Ranchi on Thursday.
Chief Minister Hemant Soren will also be present during the meeting along with the Odisha Chief Minister Mohancharan Manjhi, and the representatives of Bihar and West Bengal.
Two ministers of the Bihar government, Vijay Chaudhary and Samrat Chaudhary, will attend the Eastern Regional Council meeting.
Chief Minister Mohancharan Manjhi will attend from Odisha; Deputy CM Parvati Parida, Minister Mukesh Mahalingam will also be present with him. West Bengal will be represented by Minister Chandrika Bhattacharya.
The agenda includes discussion on pending inter-state issues among Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal, and a review of progress on decisions taken in previous council meetings.
The Jharkhand government is also expected to raise a demand for Rs 1.36 lakh crore in pending dues from the Centre. It will also seek restoration of Security Related Expenditure (SRE) funding in 17 districts that were earlier classified as Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected but have since been removed from the list, leading to discontinuation of SRE support.
As per the information received, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Ranchi Airport at 8.40 pm by a special BSF Aeroplan and will go directly to the Hotel Radisson Blu and rest there for the night.
In light of the high-profile meeting, Ranchi police have issued a traffic advisory. Entry of vehicles will be prohibited on many major routes of the capital from 8 am on July 10.