Basic Mathematics a problem for school kids in India

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Education has come up with some disturbing revelations about the proficiency of students in basic Mathematics in government and private schools across the country.

It assessed the Maths and Linguistic proficiency of 21.15 lakh students across 74,229 schools in 36 states and union territories last year.

The survey was conducted by PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 for 21,15,022 students across three different grades: Grade 3 (5,99,026), Grade 6 (6,63,195), and Grade 9 (8,52,901).

According to the survey, only 50% of Class 3 students were able to recognise and classify basic geometric shapes, and again, only 50% were able to carry out simple monetary transactions up to 100.

In the same grade, only 55% of Class 3 students were able to arrange numbers up to 99 in ascending or descending order, and 58% of Class 3 students could perform addition and subtraction of two-digit numbers.

It also showed that in Class 6, just 54% understand multiplication as repeated addition and division as sharing.

Conducted every three years, the survey was carried out by the National Assessment Centre PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development) of NCERT under the Department of School Education and Literacy.

A total of 2,70,424 teachers and school leaders participated in the exercise.

“The study highlights pressing needs to improve competencies in Mathematics and Science, particularly in higher grades, and emphasises the importance of gender-sensitive pedagogies, regional equity, and inclusive education,” a Ministry release said.