Bomb hoax emails trigger evacuation of court complexes across Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: Panic gripped several district court complexes in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday after anonymous emails threatened to blow up the premises in Shimla, Nahan, Kullu, and Rampur. The threats led to the immediate evacuation of court buildings and a full-scale security response. However, no explosives were found, and court proceedings later resumed.

According to sources, the email received by the district court in Shimla claimed that explosives had been planted on the premises and warned of imminent Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and suicide bomb attacks. In response, bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs, and police personnel carried out a thorough search of the premises. The entire complex was evacuated as a precaution.

Similar threat emails were also received at the District and Sessions Court complexes in Kullu and Nahan. These buildings were also evacuated, and extensive searches were conducted, but no suspicious materials were discovered. Staff, lawyers, and members of the public were safely escorted from all affected premises.