CBI secures extradition of fugitive economic offender Monika Kapoor from US

NEW DELHI: The CBI successfully extradited alleged economic offender Monika Kapoor from the United States on Wednesday, bringing an end to her more than 25-year flight from justice, officials said.

Kapoor, who had an Interpol Red Notice against her, was taken into custody in the US by a CBI team which has boarded an American Airlines flight AA 292 expected to land here Wednesday night, they said.

This marks the second major success for the agency in recent days, following the arrest of Nehal Modi in the US through sustained cooperation with American authorities.

"This extradition marks a major breakthrough in the pursuit of justice and reiterates CBI's commitment to bringing fugitives to face the law in India, irrespective of international boundaries.

The CBI team is returning to India with the fugitive.

Monika will be produced before the court concerned and she will now face the trial," CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

In total, the CBI has secured the return of more than 100 fugitives in recent years through mutual legal assistance or Interpol coordination, setting a record of sorts in cross-border enforcement.

Kapoor, the owner of Monika Overseas, in conspiracy with her brothers Rajan Khanna and Rajiv Khanna, allegedly forged export documents - shipping bills, invoices and bank certificates of export and realisation in 1998, the CBI spokesperson said here.

She, along with her two brothers, allegedly forged documents to obtain six replenishment licences meant for importing duty-free materials for jewellery manufacturing and export, the agency said.

In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, they sold the licences to Deep Exports, Ahmedabad on a premium, she said.