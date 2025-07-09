Environmentalists alarmed as 5.84L trees felled on banks of river Jhelum

SRINAGAR: Raising serious environmental concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have felled over 5.84 lakh trees along the Jhelum River in the last five years as part of their attempt to remove encroachments from the banks.

The office of the Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Kashmir, revealed in response to an RTI query that 6,32,924 Lakh trees were identified as “encroachments” on the riverbanks, and 5,84,153 of them were cut.

Srinagar-based RTI activist and environmentalist M M Shuja filed the RTI.

The break-up of the encroachments is: 4,79,074 trees were identified as encroachments from Panzinara to Banyari by I&FCD Sumbal, 90,173 trees identified as encroachment from D/S Sangam Gauge Hut Sampora, including Nallahs by FDC Kakapora, 57,182 trees identified from Senpora up to Panzi Nalla by I&FCD Srinagar, 3,920 trees from Sopore Vijbal Seer Jagir Johama and Ladoora by I&FCD Baramulla, 2,062 trees identified as encroachment from RS 180 km to 225 Km by Hyd Division Uri and 513 trees from Khanabal bridge to Gauge Hut Sangam Halmulla by FDC Anantnag.