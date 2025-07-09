Environmentalists alarmed as 5.84L trees felled on banks of river Jhelum

SRINAGAR: Raising serious environmental concerns in Jammu and Kashmir, authorities have felled over 5.84 lakh trees along the Jhelum River in the last five years as part of their attempt to remove encroachments from the banks.
The office of the Chief Engineer, Irrigation and Flood Control Department, Kashmir, revealed in response to an RTI query that 6,32,924 Lakh trees were identified as “encroachments” on the riverbanks, and 5,84,153 of them were cut.
Srinagar-based RTI activist and environmentalist M M Shuja filed the RTI.
The break-up of the encroachments is: 4,79,074 trees were identified as encroachments from Panzinara to Banyari by I&FCD Sumbal, 90,173 trees identified as encroachment from D/S Sangam Gauge Hut Sampora, including Nallahs by FDC Kakapora, 57,182 trees identified from Senpora up to Panzi Nalla by I&FCD Srinagar, 3,920 trees from Sopore Vijbal Seer Jagir Johama and Ladoora by I&FCD Baramulla, 2,062 trees identified as encroachment from RS 180 km to 225 Km by Hyd Division Uri and 513 trees from Khanabal bridge to Gauge Hut Sangam Halmulla by FDC Anantnag.
Environmentalists said the felling of the staggering number of trees would significantly contribute to the climate crisis facing the Himalayan region. They say alternative and scientific solutions should have been explored instead of axing the trees.
Convener of the Environmental Policy Group (EPG), Faiz Bakshi, said, “The authorities have not revealed whether they have conducted any scientific study on the removal of trees from the banks of the Jhelum. Scientifically, trees on the riverbanks strengthen the earth by binding the soil with their root systems, reducing chances of riverbank collapse and controlling sedimentation.”
He said, “We recently experienced the hottest day of July in Kashmir in 72 years at 37.4 degrees Celsius. Why did it take 72 years to see such a kind of weather? It is due to climate change caused by environmental degradation.”