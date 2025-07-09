Gujarat’s crumbling bridges: How many more deaths will it take?

AHMEDABAD: Yet another bridge collapse in Gujarat has jolted the state, exposing deep-rooted negligence and crumbling infrastructure.

The 40 year-old Gambhira Bridge in Vadodara district fell apart early Wednesday, dragging multiple vehicles into the Mahisagar River. While the government rushes to give reassurances, a haunting question persists—how many tragedies will it take before accountability replaces apathy?

Gambhira Bridge Collapse: 9 Dead, 9 Rescued

The Gambhira Bridge, connecting Central Gujarat to Saurashtra via Padra taluka in Vadodara district, collapsed early Wednesday morning in Mujpur Nazir. The bridge, known to be in a dilapidated condition for years, finally gave way dragging down two trucks, a pickup van, an auto-rickshaw, and an Eco car into the swollen Mahisagar River.

Rescue teams pulled out nine bodies, while nine others were rescued alive. The bridge had shown warning signs of structural decay, yet no action was taken to shut it down or carry out urgent repairs.

Public Fury Grows: Who Will Be Held Responsible?

The tragedy has sparked public outrage. Citizens are questioning why the bridge was not closed despite its poor condition. Why are officials always reactive instead of proactive? Time and again, bridges across Gujarat have collapsed, and yet, the cycle of negligence, empty promises, and lack of accountability continues. Assurances after each disaster have failed to turn into meaningful reforms or penalties for those responsible.

Gujarat’s Shameful Bridge Collapse Timeline