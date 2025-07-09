IAF Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan’s Churu, pilot among two killed

A Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Churu district in Rajasthan on Wednesday afternoon, news agency ANI reported. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

While the IAF is yet to release an official statement, visuals from the crash site showed thick smoke rising from the debris as local authorities rushed to the scene. Rescue operations are currently underway.

According to initial reports, two bodies were recovered from the crash site. One of them is believed to be that of the pilot, found in a severely damaged state. The identification process is being carried out by the Army and local administration.

It is unclear whether the other person is a civilian or related to the aircraft’s crew.

The Jaguar is a deep penetration strike aircraft used by the IAF for ground attack and reconnaissance missions.

(Further details are awaited)