In Namibia, PM Modi contrasts India’s vision with China’s, pledges equitable partnership

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to Namibia’s Parliament on Friday doubled as a broader pitch to Africa, positioning India not as a dominant power but as a trusted partner in shared growth, equity, and digital transformation.
"We seek not to compete, but to cooperate. Our goal is to build together. Not to take, but to grow together. Our development partnership in Africa is worth over 12 billion dollars, but its real value is in shared growth and shared purpose,” Prime Minister Modi declared, in remarks that subtly contrasted India’s model of engagement with other powers, particularly China, whose footprint in Africa has drawn increasing scrutiny over debt burdens and resource extraction.
“We believe that Africa must not be just a source of raw materials. Africa must lead in value creation and sustainable growth. That is why we fully support Africa's Agenda 2063 for industrialisation," Modi said.
Underlining that India values Africa's role in world affairs, the prime minister said the two sides must act together to create a future defined not by power and dominance, but by partnership and dialogue.
“We must act together. Let us create a future defined not by power, but by partnership. Not by dominance, but by dialogue. Not by exclusion, but by equity. This will be the spirit of our shared vision... Let our children not only inherit the freedom we fought for, but the future we will build together,” he said, drawing applause from lawmakers in the Namibian Parliament.
India’s renewed outreach to Africa comes at a time when China’s influence across the continent -- via infrastructure projects, strategic mineral agreements, and large loans -- has raised concerns in several capitals.
Defence cooperation, UPI and more
Modi’s emphasis on value creation, equity, and sustainability appears carefully calibrated to position India as a more empathetic and respectful partner. “Our development partnership in Africa is worth $12 billion,” said the prime minister, adding: “Africa must not be just a source of raw materials, but also lead in value creation and sustainable growth.”
PM Modi said that India was ready to expand its cooperation with Africa in defence and security. He underlined that India will always work for the progress of Africa, as it had done during its presidency of the G-20 when the African Union was made a permanent member of the group.
PM Modi said that India was privileged to share its development experience with Namibia and other countries in the continent.
"In 2018, I had laid out 10 principles of our engagement with Africa. Today, I reaffirm India's full commitment to them. They are based on respect, equality, and mutual benefit. We seek not to compete, but to cooperate. Our goal is to build together. Not to take, but to grow together," he said.
During his bilateral meeting with Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Modi reviewed a broad canvas of cooperation, including digital technology, defence, critical minerals, education, agriculture, and health. New Delhi has offered a line of credit for Namibia to acquire Indian defence equipment and will also supply defence simulators.
In a landmark development, Modi announced that India’s homegrown digital payment system, Unified Payments Interface (UPI), will be launched in Namibia later this year. The move follows a licensing agreement between India’s NPCI and the Bank of Namibia, making Namibia the first country in the world to adopt the UPI platform.
“We are thrilled that Namibia is the first country to adopt India's UPI. Soon, people will be able to send money faster than one can say ‘Tangi unene,’ which in the local language means thank you very much.”
He added that digital inclusion would soon reach even remote parts of Namibia. “A Himba grandmother in Kunene or a shopkeeper in Katutura will be able to go digital with just a tap, faster than a Springbok,” an antelope found mainly in southern and southwestern Africa.
Secretary (Economic Relations) in the External Affairs Ministry, Dammu Ravi, said the collaboration will open new doors in fintech cooperation. “This is a milestone for digital partnerships between the Global South.”
India also offered support for climate resilience and sustainability, with Namibia formally submitting its letter of acceptance to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuels Alliance, both spearheaded by India.
Modi was conferred Namibia’s highest civilian honour, the Order of the Most Ancient Welwitschia Mirabilis. “I dedicate this honour to the people of Namibia and India, their continuous progress and development and our unbreakable friendship,” Modi said.