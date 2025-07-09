In Namibia, PM Modi contrasts India’s vision with China’s, pledges equitable partnership

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to Namibia’s Parliament on Friday doubled as a broader pitch to Africa, positioning India not as a dominant power but as a trusted partner in shared growth, equity, and digital transformation.

"We seek not to compete, but to cooperate. Our goal is to build together. Not to take, but to grow together. Our development partnership in Africa is worth over 12 billion dollars, but its real value is in shared growth and shared purpose,” Prime Minister Modi declared, in remarks that subtly contrasted India’s model of engagement with other powers, particularly China, whose footprint in Africa has drawn increasing scrutiny over debt burdens and resource extraction.

“We believe that Africa must not be just a source of raw materials. Africa must lead in value creation and sustainable growth. That is why we fully support Africa's Agenda 2063 for industrialisation," Modi said.

Underlining that India values Africa's role in world affairs, the prime minister said the two sides must act together to create a future defined not by power and dominance, but by partnership and dialogue.

“We must act together. Let us create a future defined not by power, but by partnership. Not by dominance, but by dialogue. Not by exclusion, but by equity. This will be the spirit of our shared vision... Let our children not only inherit the freedom we fought for, but the future we will build together,” he said, drawing applause from lawmakers in the Namibian Parliament.

India’s renewed outreach to Africa comes at a time when China’s influence across the continent -- via infrastructure projects, strategic mineral agreements, and large loans -- has raised concerns in several capitals.