Madhya Pradesh govt to waive penalty if irrigation tax dues are paid by March 2026; 35 lakh farmers to benefit

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh state government, during a cabinet meeting chaired by CM Dr Mohan Yadav on Wednesday, decided to waive penalty on unpaid irrigation water tax for all farmers. Interest amount totalling to Rs 84 crore is expected to be waived.

If farmers pay the principal amount of their total outstanding dues by March 31, 2026, the interest amount will be waived.

As of March 31, 2025, total outstanding dues were Rs 647.67 crore (principal Rs 563.29 crore and interest Rs 84.17 crore). The government expects to waive Rs 84.17 crore in interests (penalty).

The decision is likely to benefit around 35 lakh farmers across the state.

The cabinet also approved procurement of summer moong and urad crops under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) of the Government of India for the rabi marketing years 2023–24 to 2025–26. Free government guarantee for excess procurement beyond targets for Rabi 2024–25 was also approved. The MP State Cooperative Marketing Federation (Markfed) will be the designated procurement agency.