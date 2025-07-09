Ministry of Mines honours Chhattisgarh; presented as model state, for commendable works under DMF

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has earned accolades from the Ministry of Mines for its commendable, result-oriented performance in implementing District Mineral Foundation (DMF) trust fund projects in mining-affected areas.

Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy presented a citation to Chhattisgarh, which was received by the state’s mining secretary P Dayanand at the National DMF workshop. The award recognised the state's “good initiatives taken for development and welfare programmes with transparency.”

Chhattisgarh’s efforts were showcased as a model for other states, which were urged to emulate its achievements in data uploading, transparency, and on-ground implementation, a state government spokesperson said.

The recognition brings a measure of solace to Chhattisgarh, where a multi-crore DMF scam had rocked the previous Congress regime.

The Ministry of Mines maintains a DMF database for all states on the National DMF Portal under the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana.

Chhattisgarh was specifically honoured for nearly 90% database uploading of its DMF audit reports on both the state and national DMF portals.

The National DMF workshop, held in Delhi, aimed to enhance the effectiveness of the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana and DMF while promoting sustainable and inclusive development in mining-affected regions.