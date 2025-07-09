New data confirms tigers as more aggressive than leopards in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: In a surprising twist of perception, Uttarakhand's leopards, long associated with cunning tactics and frequent attacks in residential areas, are now often seen as less aggressive than the region's tigers. This public sentiment, however, is starkly contradicted by official human-wildlife conflict data spanning the last decade, which reveals leopards are responsible for significantly more human deaths and injuries.
According to internal records from the Forest Department, the period between 2014 and 2024 paints a grim reality. Leopard attacks resulted in a staggering 214 human fatalities and left 1,006 individuals injured across the state. In stark contrast, tiger attacks during the same decade, while still deadly, accounted for 68 deaths and 83 injuries – figures significantly lower than those attributed to leopards.
The trend for the current year, from January to June, further complicates the narrative. Forest Department statistics indicate a total of 25 human deaths and 136 injuries from all wildlife attacks. Within this timeframe, tigers were responsible for 10 fatalities and three injuries, while leopards caused six deaths and 25 injuries, underscoring their continued impact, particularly in non-fatal encounters.
In response to escalating human-wildlife conflict, the state forest department has intensified its mitigation efforts. A dedicated rescue operation, spanning from January 1 of last year to June 30 this year, saw the capture of eight 'ferocious' tigers. Of these, seven have been transferred to specialized rescue centers for rehabilitation, while one was released back into its natural habitat, reflecting a nuanced approach to conservation. The department has also issued 25 permits for tiger-related caging, tranquilization, and medical treatment.
Significantly, the Forest Department has ramped up its efforts concerning leopards, capturing 44 individuals during the same period as the recent tiger operations. Nineteen of these leopards have been relocated to rescue centers for rehabilitation. Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Vivek Pandey, detailed the comprehensive strategy, stating, "During this period, 124 permits were issued for caging and tranquilizing leopards." He added, "Additionally, five permits were granted for euthanasia in unavoidable circumstances, and four for providing medical treatment to injured animals."
Efforts to reduce human-wildlife conflict are being pursued at multiple levels, including the constitution of Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to address immediate conflict situations.
Explaining the underlying ecological dynamics, Dr. Saket Badola, Director of Corbett Tiger Reserve, told the TNIE, "The tiger naturally does not allow any other animal to maintain its dominance in the forests. Since the tiger is much stronger, the leopard does not go for conflict."
Wildlife expert and IFS officer, Parag Madhukar Dhakate, further elaborated, "Tigers assert their authority in their territories, intimidating leopards and compelling them to vacate the area. As a result, the leopard population in wildlife reserves, such as Corbett and Rajaji, has noticeably declined," potentially pushing them into human-dominated landscapes and contributing to the higher conflict figures.