Opinions divided over special poll roll revision

PATNA: Nanhaki Manjhi, a resident of Bishunpur Basant alias Subhai village in Bihar’s Vaishali district, has doubts that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state will be completed on time. Even if the exercise is completed within timeframe, the final list of eligible voters will be full of errors, he said.
Manjhi, who is in his early 30s, said, “The EC’s exercise is not going to benefit people anyway. Rather it has left people in the lurch. People are busy in collecting papers to prove that they are bonafide citizens. Many of us are engaged in agriculture work for it being a rainy season. Moreover, the exercise is being carried out when elections are barely three-four months away.”
Manjhi apprehended that the exercise may be a ploy to delay elections and impose President’s rule in state by the Centre. “There are chances of large discrepancies in preparation of fresh electoral rolls. These discrepancies can’t be done away in such a short time. Many eligible voters will be left out and denied exercising their franchise,” he said.
Ramu Majhi, 24, Nanhaki’s next door neighbour, admitted that the ward member visited him a few days ago and collected Aadhaar card and mobile number of the family. “The ward member Arvind Ji has assured that the work will be completed, and details uploaded before the deadline i.e July 25,” he told this reporter.
A group of people was seen playing cards under a peepal tree as pastime. They were little bothered about electoral roll revision. Arjun Shah, 45, who sells eatables on a self-driven ‘thela’ at Subhai Haat, said he didn’t possess required documents to prove his citizenship. “Under such circumstances, I will not be able to exercise my franchise in the coming election. If this happens, it will be unfair and undemocratic,” he confided.
Lalan Manjhi, 49, who was taking a rest on a charpoy in a mango orchard along Subhai-Rajapakar road, said he would appeal to EC to ensure no eligible voter is left out in the final list of electors. “Our Constitution has given rights to vote. If anybody is denied of his right, the onus lies on EC,” he said.
Manjhi, a daily wager, added, “Personnel engaged in voter’s revision work are casual. They don’t take the task seriously. Eligible voters have to face the consequences.”
‘Ward members not free from bias’
Binod Kumar Singh of Rajapakar said it was doubtful that ward members, who collected Aadhaar cards and mobile nos from voters, will be free from bias as they have political affiliations. Under such a situation, names of voters of a certain community may be deleted.