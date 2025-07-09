Opinions divided over special poll roll revision

PATNA: Nanhaki Manjhi, a resident of Bishunpur Basant alias Subhai village in Bihar’s Vaishali district, has doubts that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state will be completed on time. Even if the exercise is completed within timeframe, the final list of eligible voters will be full of errors, he said.

Manjhi, who is in his early 30s, said, “The EC’s exercise is not going to benefit people anyway. Rather it has left people in the lurch. People are busy in collecting papers to prove that they are bonafide citizens. Many of us are engaged in agriculture work for it being a rainy season. Moreover, the exercise is being carried out when elections are barely three-four months away.”

Manjhi apprehended that the exercise may be a ploy to delay elections and impose President’s rule in state by the Centre. “There are chances of large discrepancies in preparation of fresh electoral rolls. These discrepancies can’t be done away in such a short time. Many eligible voters will be left out and denied exercising their franchise,” he said.