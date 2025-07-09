Preliminary report on Ahmedabad air India crash to be released this week, AAIB tells Parliamentary panel

NEW DELHI: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will make public this week its preliminary report on the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad in which at least 260 people were killed on June 12, top Bureau officials told a Parliamentary panel on Wednesday.

Sources also said that no report has been finalised so far and investigations are underway in one of the worst air disasters in India.

The AAIB officials told the panel that the black box and voice recorder of the aircraft were intact and data was being investigated, the sources said.

They said that the help of foreign players, including aircraft manufacturer Boeing, was sought to carry out detailed and thorough investigations.

The AAIB had initiated an investigation a day after the crash and had constituted a multi-disciplinary team headed by its Director General GVG Yugandhar in line with globally prescribed norms.

The sources said this is the first time such an important investigation is being held in India.

The AAIB chief also responded to queries of several MPs on the deadly plane crash during a day-long meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, which oversees the functioning of the Civil Aviation sector.

The meeting of the panel chaired by JD-U MP Sanjay Jha began at 10 AM and ended around 6 PM, with the chiefs of all airlines in the country making a presentation on air safety.

The Committee has members from several parties, including former Civil Aviation Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Congress' Kumari Selja, Neeraj Dangi and Imran Pratapgarhi and BJP's Surendra Singh Nagar and Tapir Gao, among others.