Raipur Diary | Investment in aerospace, defence and space

Mineral and agriculture-rich Chhattisgarh looks to be the new bastion of technological innovation and strategic industries. Under its new industrial development policy for 2024-30, the state has taken momentous decisions to attract investment in strategic sectors, including defence, aerospace, and space technology. These decisions include state GST reimbursement of up to 100%, as well as substantial subsidies and other facilities. The Cabinet has announced a separate industrial incentive package for these advanced technologies, cited as a decisive step towards encouraging the establishment and expansion of cutting-edge industries.
MoU on multiple projects to boost growth
In an MoU with the government, Jindal Steel Chhattisgarh Ltd proposes to invest Rs 1,05,358 crore for multiple projects in Raigarh. The projects aim to drive economic growth, generating employment and fostering sustainable industrial development. They include a 500-MW solar power plant, a 2,400-MW thermal power plant, and a steel plant with an annual capacity of 7.5 million tons. These are vital for manufacturing, infrastructure, and energy generation, driving the state’s economic growth. The new industrial policy has attracted encouraging investment proposals from several key conglomerates across diverse sectors.
Sarguja Collector bans alcohol for BJP session
The Sarguja collector does not wish to take chances on the matter of law and order during the BJP’s ongoing three-day training session, from July 7, for its elected MPs and MLAs at Mainpat in his district. So, he issued a strict order to ban the sale, transport and serving of liquor in Mainpat, which is 350 km north of Raipur, for three days. Collector Vilas Bhoskar stated he took the decision given the arrival of high-profile visitors and dignitaries from the Centre and the state to the town, which is known as the “Shimla of Chhattisgarh”. There will be 12 sessions during the three-day event, which party chief JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also attend.
Ejaz Kaiser
Our correspondent in Chhattisgarh
ejaz@newindianexpress.com