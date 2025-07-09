Sharp decline in yield as mysterious fungal infection hits apple crops in Himachal Pradesh

CHANDIGARH: The torrential rains and the harsh weather have impacted the apple industry of the state as a severe fungal disease has hit the apple plants, causing apple leaves to turn yellow and fall prematurely, leading to a sharp decline in yield.

It is estimated that around 35 to 40 per cent of apple trees in each orchard are affected. The size and quality of the fruit are likely to be impacted.

After Kashmir, the hill state is the second largest producer of apples in the country, with a substantial market share of around 25 per cent. The apple industry in the state amounts to Rs 5,000 crore.

Talking to TNIE, Harish Chauhan, a leading apple grower and the convener of the Kisan Samyukt Manch, said, "The teams of experts from the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry at Nauni will assess the damage and check which fungal infection has hit the apple crop."

"The teams are visiting today and tomorrow at different apple orchards, but we estimate that around 35 to 40 per cent apple trees in each orchard are affected by the fungal infection," he added.