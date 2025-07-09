Strong action on anti-India content on social media: NIA

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is learnt to have worked out a plan with intelligence and cybersecurity agencies to bring in a tougher mechanism against those who upload provocative anti-India content on online platforms and which go viral in no time, sources said on Monday.

They said that the agencies have moved in this direction as terror outfits frequently use online platforms for radicalisation. Of late online videos of Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, gangster Goldie Brar and other anti-national elements have been blocked by Indian authorities.

The sources said social media platforms “will be formally informed of their responsibilities under the new framework”.

“Under the new joint plan, social media platforms will be required to actively monitor and curb the circulation of anti-national and misleading content through their internal mechanisms. Additionally, they will need to regularly update the government on the action taken against such material at their end,” a source said, adding that it also covers content uploaded from abroad.

“Action will be taken under Indian law not only against those posting such content from outside India, but also against individuals and networks that circulate it within the country,” he said, adding that a mechanism to block such videos have already been put in place, and now the focus is on “taking strong legal action against those who amplify or share them”.

Action against offenders

