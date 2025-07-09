US visas to get more expensive with $250 'integrity fee' and other charges

NEW DELHI: The United States has introduced a new $250 "Visa Integrity Fee" for non-immigrant visa applicants under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law by President Donald Trump on July 4.

Effective from fiscal year 2026, the fee is part of a broader push to tighten immigration enforcement and ensure compliance with US visa regulations.

The mandatory fee applies to nearly all non-immigrant visa categories, including B-1/B-2 (tourist/business), F and M (students), H-1B (workers), and J (exchange visitors), and will be charged in addition to existing visa fees.

Only diplomatic applicants in categories A and G are exempt. The law states unequivocally that “fees required to be paid under this subsection shall not be waived or reduced,” in fourteen instances.

Described in the legislation as a recurring surcharge, the amount is indexed to inflation and will be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

For fiscal year 2025, the fee will be $250 or a higher amount set by the Department of Homeland Security. Beginning in 2026, it will increase each year in line with inflation:

“During fiscal year 2026, and during each subsequent fiscal year, the amount… shall be equal to the sum of… the most recently concluded fiscal year [amount] and… the percentage… by which the Consumer Price Index… exceeds [that of] the preceding calendar year.”

While the fee may be refunded, reimbursement is conditional. Applicants must demonstrate lawful compliance with visa conditions and provide sufficient documentation—such as timely departure records or proof of status adjustment. The refund process will not be automatic.

According to the legislation: “The Secretary of Homeland Security may provide a reimbursement… after the expiration of such nonimmigrant visa’s period of validity if such alien demonstrates [compliance].”

If an applicant fails to qualify for reimbursement, the law mandates that the fee be transferred to the general fund of the US Treasury.

In addition to the Visa Integrity Fee, the bill introduces several non-waivable travel-related surcharges. These include a $24 I-94 fee, a $13 Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) fee for Visa Waiver Program travellers, and a $30 Electronic Visa Update System (EVUS) fee for Chinese nationals holding 10-year B-1/B-2 visas.

Visa fees are expected to rise significantly.

For instance, a US tourist or business visa (B-1/B-2) for Indian nationals currently costs around $185. With the new surcharges—$250 Visa Integrity Fee, $24 I-94 fee, and $13 ESTA fee—the total cost is projected to increase to $472, nearly two-and-a-half times the current amount.

The law also signals that the US government may raise these fees further through future regulations. Supporters argue the surcharge will incentivise compliance and reduce visa overstays.

“This fee… shall be required… by any alien issued a nonimmigrant visa at the time of such issuance,” the bill states.