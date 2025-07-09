Vande Bharat and Chenab bridge shine at World Expo 2025 in Osaka

NEW DELHI: In the ongoing World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, India's Vande Bharat Express and the iconic Chenab Bridge have emerged as standout attractions, drawing crowds and earning high praise from Japanese visitors for their embodiment of modernisation and technological innovation.
Held at Yumeshima, an artificial island on Osaka’s waterfront, the World Expo 2025 opened on April 13 and will continue until October 13, welcoming millions of visitors from around the globe. Amidst the vibrant international exhibits, the Indian Pavilion particularly the section dedicated to Indian Railways, has become a major centre of attention.
A senior railway official told TNIE on Wednesday that, for the first time, the Ministry of Railways is showcasing the majestic Chenab Bridge, recognised as the world’s highest railway bridge, constructed across the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir.
Also on display is the Anji Khad Bridge India’s first cable-stayed railway bridge built in the challenging Himalayan terrain, alongside the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express trains and other recent advancements in electric locomotives and sustainable transport technologies.
“These proud achievements of India are attracting a great deal of interest from Japanese youth and international visitors alike,” the official remarked. “The blend of engineering excellence and sustainable innovation leaves visitors in awe, reflecting India’s vision of integrating modern infrastructure with environmental consciousness.”
The theme of Expo 2025 is “Designing Future Society for Our Lives”, supported by three sub-themes: Saving Lives, Empowering Lives, and Connecting Lives a vision that aligns seamlessly with Indian Railways’ commitment to safe, inclusive, and sustainable transport.
The official added, “Through interactive sessions and immersive digital displays, Indian Railways is actively engaging global audiences, reinforcing its image as a modern, innovative, and eco-conscious mobility leader.”