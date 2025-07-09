Vande Bharat and Chenab bridge shine at World Expo 2025 in Osaka

NEW DELHI: In the ongoing World Expo 2025 in Osaka, Japan, India's Vande Bharat Express and the iconic Chenab Bridge have emerged as standout attractions, drawing crowds and earning high praise from Japanese visitors for their embodiment of modernisation and technological innovation.

Held at Yumeshima, an artificial island on Osaka’s waterfront, the World Expo 2025 opened on April 13 and will continue until October 13, welcoming millions of visitors from around the globe. Amidst the vibrant international exhibits, the Indian Pavilion particularly the section dedicated to Indian Railways, has become a major centre of attention.

A senior railway official told TNIE on Wednesday that, for the first time, the Ministry of Railways is showcasing the majestic Chenab Bridge, recognised as the world’s highest railway bridge, constructed across the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir.