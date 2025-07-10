Aadhaar saturation rate higher than 100 per cent in Bihar's Seemanchal region

PATNA: Aadhaar saturation rates in Seemanchal region of election-bound Bihar are above 100 per cent, official data revealed. The data was collected from Seemanchal region comprising Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar and Araria districts—that have Muslim populations ranging from 39 per cent to 68 per cent.

According to official data collected during caste-based survey by the Bihar government, while the state’s average Aadhaar coverage stands at around 94 per cent, Kishanganj, with 68 per cent Muslim population, shows an Aadhaar saturation of 105.16 per cent of the district’s total population.

Similarly, Katihar (45 per cent Muslim population) and Araria (50 per cent) each have a saturation rate of 101.92 per cent and 102.23 per cent, respectively. Purnia (with 39 per cent Muslim population) stands at 101 per cent of the district’s total population.

The figures suggested that there were over 120 Aadhaar cards for every 100 residents in Seemanchal region, which shares its border with West Bengal and Nepal.

This anomaly raised questions about who these additional Aadhaar cards were meant for and why they existed.