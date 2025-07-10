BJP targeting Bengalis, eviction drive in Delhi's Jai Hind Colony anti-Bangla agenda: WB CM Mamata

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the BJP, alleging that it was targeting Bengali migrant workers in Delhi’s Jai Hind Colony and spreading its anti-Bengali agenda beyond the state's borders.

The CM termed the move "BJP’s anti-Bengali agenda to other parts of the country in a strategic and systemic manner".

In response, BJP leader Jagannath Chattopadhyay compared Delhi's Jai Hind Colony, where 26 illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators were recently identified, with Kolkata's Gulshan Colony, where he alleged the number of Aadhaar cards were much higher than the population itself.

Banerjee took to social media platform X to accuse the BJP for targeting Bengali migrant workers, and vowed to raise this issue in every possible forum.

She wrote that she was "deeply disturbed by the alarming news of harassment emerging from Jai Hind Colony in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi — a settlement predominantly inhabited by Bengalis who build the city as part of its unorganised workforce."

"Their water supply was reportedly cut on orders from the BJP-led government. Electricity meters were confiscated and power was abruptly cut the day before yesterday. Residents also claim Delhi Police, backed by RAF personnel, blocked private water tankers they had arranged and paid for," she added.

She further said that a "forced eviction is currently underway despite the matter being sub-judice following another transgression last December by Delhi Police. How can we claim to be a democratic republic if the basic rights to shelter, water, electricity are being trampled upon?"

She stated that such actions amounted to criminalising the identity and language of Bengali-speaking Indians, and accused the BJP of treating them as "infiltrators in their own country."