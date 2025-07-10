CBSE students outperform rest of India in academic assessment, NCERT survey finds

NEW DELHI: Students in Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools across India outperform their peers from other school systems in academic skills, according to a nationwide survey.

The survey, which assessed students in grades 3, 6 and 9, found that while CBSE students perform on par with others at the primary level, they begin to outperform their counterparts as they move to higher classes, documents shared by officials show.

The 'Paraksh Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024', conducted by NCERT on behalf of the Ministry of Education across 36 states and union territories last year, was made public recently. A total of 3,97,719 students and 14,144 teachers from 47,390 CBSE-affiliated schools participated in the survey. They were part of a broader sample that included 21,15,022 students and 2,70,424 teachers from 74,229 schools nationwide.

Within the CBSE system, schools in Kerala and Goa performed significantly better than their counterparts in other states, while those in Puducherry and Sikkim were among the lowest performers, the data shows.

At the Grade 3 level, which covered 89,905 students, the proficiency level of CBSE students was identical to the national average—64% in language and 60% in mathematics. However, the performance gap widens noticeably in the higher classes.