Congress blames BJP for Gujarat bridge collapse that killed 13

NEW DELHI: The Congress party on Thursday hit out at the BJP government over the bridge collapse in Gujarat’s Vadodara district, accusing the ruling party of ignoring safety concerns while focusing on publicity and speeches.

Thirteen people were killed after a section of the four-decade-old Gambhira-Mujpur bridge collapsed on Wednesday morning, sending several vehicles plunging into the Mahisagar river. Two more bodies were recovered on Thursday, taking the death toll to 13. Five others who were rescued are being treated at SSG Hospital in Vadodara. Doctors said none of them are in critical condition.

The bridge, which connects central Gujarat to the Saurashtra region, collapsed around 7 am. According to reports, concerns had been raised about the bridge’s safety three years ago due to "vibrations", but no action was taken.