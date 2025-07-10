Ex- tennis player shot dead by dad over sports academy tussle in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: A 25-year-old former state-level tennis player was shot dead allegedly by her father over disagreements about the daughter running a sports academy and making social media reels in Sector 57, Gurugram. The accused fired three bullets into the victim.

According to the police, the incident was reported on Thursday in Sushant Lok-II, Gurugram Sector 57, where Radhika Yadav, a former state-level tennis player, resided with her parents. She was shot dead by her father using his licensed weapon.

Police teams arrived at the scene and inspected the crime scene. The body was sent for post-mortem.

A case has been registered under relevant sections at Sector-56 police station based on a complaint by the deceased’s uncle. The accused, Deepak, has been arrested. The revolver used in the incident has been recovered, police said.

Her mother was on the ground floor, and Radhika was in the kitchen on the first floor when the incident took place.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Radhika used to run a tennis academy, and her father was unhappy about her involvement in it. Following a dispute over the issue, the accused shot her dead, police said.

The police team is questioning the accused. Further action will depend on the facts that emerge during the interrogation, police added.