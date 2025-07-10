FATF highlights state-backed terrorism, strengthening India's claims against Pakistan

CHANDIGARH: For the first time, the multilateral financial watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has introduced the concept of state sponsorship of terrorism, a move that could potentially strengthen India’s long-standing allegations against Pakistan’s proxy warfare.
The FATF report also cites case studies, including the 2019 Pulwama suicide attack and the 2022 Gorakhnath temple assault, to illustrate how e-commerce platforms and virtual private networks (VPNs) are being allegedly misused by terrorists to procure explosives and transfer funds.
The FATF did not specifically name any country. However, India has repeatedly asserted at international forums that Pakistan openly supports UN-listed terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).
In its latest report, Comprehensive Update on Terrorist Financing Risks, released on Tuesday, the FATF states that a variety of publicly available sources of information and delegations’ inputs indicate that certain terrorist organisations have been and continue to receive financial and other forms of support from several national governments.
Under the section titled “State sponsorship of terrorism,” the report notes: “A variety of publicly available sources of information and delegations’ inputs to this report indicate that certain terrorist organisations have been and continue to receive financial and other forms of support from several national governments.”
“The possibility that states may choose to provide financial or other forms of support to organisations that engage in terrorist acts is a longstanding threat to international peace and security, as well as to the stability of regional financial and political systems. Moreover, it undermines the effectiveness of FATF activities that are intended to support governments in adopting best practices to detect, deter, and otherwise disrupt terror financing,” it states.
The report further added: “Delegations reported on this trend by referring to the use of state sponsorship for terror funding either as a fundraising technique or as part of the financial management strategy of the certain organisations engaging in terrorist acts. Several forms of support have been reported, including direct financial support, logistical and material support, or the provision of training.”
Sources said that the introduction of the state sponsorship of terrorism clause by FATF has reinforced India’s position.
While giving a case study of the 2019 Pulwama suicide attack regarding the alleged misuse of e-commerce platforms for terror financing, the report states: “In February 2019, a suicide bombing targeted a convoy of Indian security forces, resulting in the deaths of forty soldiers. India’s authorities concluded that the attack was orchestrated by Jaish-I-Mohammed (JiM). Investigations revealed the cross-border movement of a large quantity of explosives into India. Notably, a key component of the improvised explosive device used in the attack, aluminium powder, was procured through the EPOM Amazon. This material was used to enhance the impact of the blast.”
Referring to the April 3, 2022, attack on security personnel at the Gorakhnath temple by an alleged Islamic State-inspired terrorist, Murtaza Abbasi, the report cites another case study: “The financial investigation revealed that individual A transferred INR 669,841 (USD 7,685) via PayPal to foreign countries in support of ISIL, using international third-party transactions and using VPN services to obscure the IP address. He also received INR 10,323.35 (USD 188) from a foreign source.”
The report states: “The forensic report revealed that the accused had been using a VPN for calling, chatting, and downloading to evade detection. Further financial scrutiny revealed that the accused had made a payment to a VPN provider through his bank account to secure these services. A comprehensive analysis of the accused’s PayPal transactions, obtained via email, indicated that approximately forty-four international third-party transactions totalling Rs. 669,841 (approximately USD 7,736) had been made to foreign accounts. Additionally, the accused received funds from a foreign account through PayPal. The investigation also revealed that the accused had sent money to multiple individuals identified as ISIL followers in foreign jurisdictions to support terrorist activities.”