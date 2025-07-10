FATF highlights state-backed terrorism, strengthening India's claims against Pakistan

CHANDIGARH: For the first time, the multilateral financial watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has introduced the concept of state sponsorship of terrorism, a move that could potentially strengthen India’s long-standing allegations against Pakistan’s proxy warfare.

The FATF report also cites case studies, including the 2019 Pulwama suicide attack and the 2022 Gorakhnath temple assault, to illustrate how e-commerce platforms and virtual private networks (VPNs) are being allegedly misused by terrorists to procure explosives and transfer funds.

The FATF did not specifically name any country. However, India has repeatedly asserted at international forums that Pakistan openly supports UN-listed terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

In its latest report, Comprehensive Update on Terrorist Financing Risks, released on Tuesday, the FATF states that a variety of publicly available sources of information and delegations’ inputs indicate that certain terrorist organisations have been and continue to receive financial and other forms of support from several national governments.

Under the section titled “State sponsorship of terrorism,” the report notes: “A variety of publicly available sources of information and delegations’ inputs to this report indicate that certain terrorist organisations have been and continue to receive financial and other forms of support from several national governments.”