Jolt to Lalu as HC admits CBI’s plea to extend his sentence in fodder scam

RANCHI: The Jharkhand High Court on Wednesday admitted CBI’s plea seeking enhancement of RJD president Lalu Prasad’s sentence in the fodder scam case, in which he has already been convicted.

In its petition, the CBI has demanded maximum punishment of seven years imprisonment to Lalu. Accepting the petition, the court fixed date for the next hearing after three months.

The CBI has requested a harsher punishment for Lalu Prasad Yadav, along with co-convicts Beck Julius and Sudhir Kumar Bhattacharya. Earlier, the trial court had sentenced them to three-and-a-half years of rigorous imprisonment.

The CBI is pressing for the maximum possible sentence in the case, which pertains to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar treasury.

The petition seeks an increase in the sentence for six individuals convicted in connection with the case, out of which, three have since passed away. After hearing the arguments, a division bench of Justices Rongon Mukhopadhyay and Ambuj Nath agreed to admit the petition.