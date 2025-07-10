Maharashtra passes bill to curb ‘Urban Naxalism’; CM says it targets passive militancy

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra legislative assembly on Thursday passed a bill aimed at curbing 'Urban Naxalism' in the state, which seeks to prevent unlawful activities of Left Wing Extremist organisations.

The bill is yet to be tabled in the legislative council.

Maharashtra will be the fifth state after Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand to enact a special public security law to curb 'urban Naxalism'.

While tabling the 'Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill', Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government was not against the Leftist ideology or organisations, and did not intend to suppress dissent.

Fadnavis said that the government received over 12,000 suggestions and objections over this bill which was tabled in the last state assembly session in December 2024.

Speaker Rahul Narvekar had suggested that this bill be deliberated closely and thus it was sent to an advisory committee. However, the CM said that the bill is a necessity, and four other states have already passed similar bills. He said the UAPA was insufficient to take action against the growing Naxalism and therefore they brought this bill.