Plans afoot to legalise HtBt to double cotton production

NEW DELHI: In a major agricultural reform aimed at doubling cotton production in the country, the government is planning to legalise the controversial herbicide-tolerant (Ht) Bt cotton (HtBt cotton). The expert committee on HtBt cotton seeds has given a positive recommendation for its commercial cultivation to the top biosafety regulatory body, the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC), after analysing three years of biosafety data.
Environmentalists are concerned that the approval may lead to farmers indiscriminately spraying Glyphosate, a controversial herbicide used to eliminate weeds without harming cotton crops. This practice raises concerns about potential negative impacts on the environment and other crops grown in nearby fields.
The GEAC appointed the committee in 2022 to study the adverse effects of HtBt cotton. The committee assessed the biosafety data of Bayer-owned, Monsanto-patented HtBt cotton for the years 2022-2024, reviewed the fresh risk assessment and risk management, and yield claim, and found it satisfactory.
However, HtBt cotton cultivation has been occurring illegally in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana for many years.
“If we approve commercial cultivation, then farmers who are getting ‘unauthorised seeds’ would get the right quality of seeds, where the seller would be made accountable,” a senior officer said.
The senior official said the ministry of textiles has been advocating for this change due to a decline in cotton production nationwide. Moreover, a group of experts from the Ministry of Agriculture, ICAR scientists, the Ministry of Textiles, GEAC expert committee members and other stakeholders will gather on June 11 in Coimbatore to prepare a roadmap for the release of HtBt cotton.
“The government may announce a separate cotton mission to achieve its past glory where India became top producer and second exporter in the world,” said the official. Three officials close to the development confirmed the government plan to this newspaper.
India’s cotton production has been declining over the past ten years. Cotton production in India reached a high in 2013-14, with 398 lakh bales(Lb) produced, but then saw a decline in subsequent years, sharply decreasing to 301.75 Lb for the 2024-2025 season, and the top producer tag shifted to China.
Green concerns
Expert committee on HtBt cotton seeds has given a recommendation for its commercial cultivation to the top biosafety regulatory body
Environmentalists are concerned that approval may lead to farmers indiscriminately spraying Glyphosate, a controversial herbicide
This practice raises concerns about potential negative impacts on the environment and other crops grown in nearby fields