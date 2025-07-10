State level tennis player Radhika Yadav shot dead by father at home in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: State-level tennis player Radhika Yadav was allegedly shot dead by her father on Thursday at their double-storeyed home in upscale Sushant Lok here, police said.

The 25-year-old, who was shot in the back while cooking, died on the spot, officials said.

Her father, 49-year-old Deepak Yadav, has been arrested and his .32 bore licensed pistol recovered from his possession, they said. Why he did so is still unclear.

The father allegedly fired more than five bullets.

Her mother was in the ground floor and Radhika, who played tennis for Haryana, was in the kitchen on the first floor when the crime took place, officials said.

A police team reached the house took the body into custody.

"We are questioning the family members. A probe is underway and the picture will be clear soon," said Inspector Vinod Kumar, SHO of the Sector 56 police station.

The family lives in Sushant Lok-Phase 2, Sector 57. The father, police said, is a resident of Wazirabad village.