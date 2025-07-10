Three MLAs expelled from Samajwadi Party declared 'unattached members' of Uttar Pradesh assembly

LUCKNOW: Days after the Samajwadi Party (SP) expelled three legislators, Abhay Singh (Gosainganj), Rakesh Pratap Singh (Gauriganj) and Manoj Pandey (Unchhahar), Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Thursday declared them “unattached members”.

After Speaker's declaration, political circles in the state capital are abuzz with speculations over Manoj Pandey joining the BJP.

As per the sources, the three MLAs will have to tread their future path cautiously to avoid any legal repercussions.

The letter issued by principal secretary, UP assembly, Pradeep Dubey, said that the three former SP MLAs were declared unattached with effect from July 9, 2025.

From the next session of the House, the three unattached MLAs will be allotted seats separate from the Samajwadi Party benches, Dubey said.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had formally sent the letter of their expulsion from the party to the assembly secretariat on July 5, 2025.