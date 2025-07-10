UP makes QR code stickers mandatory for eateries, steps up food safety drive ahead of Kanwar Yatra

LUCKNOW: With Kanwar Yatra all set to kick off on Friday with the advent of the holy month of Shravan, the Uttar Pradesh government intensified its food safety and cleanliness campaign along the pilgrimage route.

The state government has made it mandatory for all eateries to display QR-code-enabled stickers linked to the Food Safety CONNECT App.

While the state government officials claim it to be a digital food safety reform aimed at ensuring hygiene, transparency, and accountability for the estimated four crore pilgrims expected to undertake the Yatra this year, the eatery owners consider it the “official version of the nameplate diktat”—a reference to last year’s government order (GO) that had snowballed into a controversy.

As per the new norms, the QR-code-based sticker—linked to the Food Safety Connect App—is now mandatory on all food establishments along the Kanwar Yatra route. Scanning the sticker reveals the owner’s name, registration number, address, and menu details.

According to senior state government officials, the move is not just a technological upgradation but a hygiene and transparency reform.

The official sources confirmed that teams were placing stickers on all eateries—from high-end restaurants to roadside stalls. They said that citizens could also file complaints via the app on finding sub-quality food.

The Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) has also directed shopkeepers to display rate lists and maintain high standards of cleanliness. Expired products and uncovered juices have been destroyed in several inspections, especially in Muzaffarnagar, Lucknow, Meerut, and Ayodhya.

While the state government has decided to stay away from issuing any fresh directive about nameplates or religious identification ahead of this year’s Kanwar Yatra, the digital sticker bearing the owner’s name and registration has reminded traders of July 2024, when the UP Police issued the controversial order for shop owners on the 240-km Kanwar route to display their names and phone numbers prominently.

Officials maintained that the Food Safety Connect App was part of a wider initiative to ensure food safety during monsoon and mass gatherings.

To ensure smooth movement and safety of Kanwariyas along with better coordination with respective district administrations during the Kanwar Yatra, top officials from states including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttarakhand convened a high-level meeting at the Commissioner’s Office in Meerut earlier this week.

The inter-state coordination meeting, attended by UP Chief Secretary Manoj Singh, DGP Rajeev Krishna, and other senior officers from the other three states, finalised a detailed action plan for crowd management, law and order, and pilgrim convenience.