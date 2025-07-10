Woman gets capital punishment for killing her three sons in UP's Auraiyya

LUCKNOW: A district court in Auraiyya, central Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday awarded capital punishment to a woman named Priyanka for killing her three sons, all aged six years and below, at the instance of her paramour in June last year.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Saif Ahmad also sentenced the main accused’s paramour to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh on each of the two accused.

The court said that if he accused failed to pay the penalty, they would have to serve two additional years in jail.

According to sources, the main accused, named Priyanka, 30, who had been a resident of Bauraha village under Phaphoond police station area, was married to Avnish of Luhiya village under Basehar police station area in Etawah district around 10 years ago.

Priyanka gave birth to four sons – Sonu, 8, Madhav, 6, Aditya, 5, and Mangal, 2.

Around three years ago, Priyanka’s husband Avnish died of electrocution. After staying at her in-laws’ house for a year and a half, she moved with her four sons to her parents’ home in Bauraha village.

She lived with her children in Bauraha for about six months, but following a dispute with some relatives, Priyanka moved to Auraiyya with her kids.