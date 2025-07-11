17-year-old molestation accused dragged out of police station, lynched by mob in Arunachal

GUWAHATI: A mob in Arunachal Pradesh dragged a 17-year-old accused of molestating minor girls out of a police station on Friday afternoon and later, lynched him. The incident occurred at Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district.

The deceased, said to be a construction labourer, was accused of molesting at least seven girls–aged between 5 and 7 years–who are students of Mount Carmel School, Roing. They were staying at the school hostel.

The deceased was lodged at the police station since Thursday after the police had detained him. Tensions flared on Friday when parents and locals stormed the police station, dragged the accused out and beat him up severely, leaving him grievously injured.

The police rescued the accused and took him to a local hospital but the mob followed him. He was dragged out and thrashed for the second time, leading to his death.

Police reinforcements arrived after the incident. The situation was under control when reports last came in.

In an order, district authorities informed parents and students that the school would remain closed from July 12 for an indefinite period “due to an untoward incident of molestation of minor girls in girl’s hostel.”

“In the interest and safety of students, all the parents are directed to withdraw their respective wards from the school and get them enrolled in any nearby government schools/recognised private schools of their localities,” the order read.