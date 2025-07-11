57-year-old professor found dead under mysterious circumstances at home in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur

Bhopal: A woman professor was found dead under mysterious circumstances at her home in Jabalpur city of Madhya Pradesh on Friday morning.

Dr Pragya Agrawal (57) was found dead inside her home in Ambar Vihar locality under Garha police station area. A cut wound on her wrist and neck, besides blood stains on the body were found by the police team.

The body was found by a domestic help who arrived at the house at around 10 am and alerted neighbours.

Primary investigations revealed that Agrawal was unmarried and lived alone in the house.

A professor of Botany at the Government Home Science College in Jabalpur, she was recently transferred to the adjoining Damoh district.

“There is a deep cut mark on the wrist and injury on the neck also. We’re awaiting the autopsy report to ascertain whether it was a case of suicide or murder,” a senior police officer in Jabalpur district told TNIE.