Afraid of sharing property, minor boy murders 10-year-old step-brother in Uttar Pradesh; arrested

LUCKNOW: Anticipating that he might be forced to share ancestral property, a 16-year-old boy murdered his 10-year-old stepsibling in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. The accused allegedly confessed his crime during the interrogation following his arrest.

According to police authorities, the victim, hailing from Devaraypur gram panchayat in Bahraich, went missing on March 16. The father then filed a missing complaint at Hardi police station. A case of abduction against unidentified persons was lodged.

Weeks later, on April 3, mutilated human remains were found in a harvester near a wheat farm. Bones were also recovered from a nearby field. The parents identified the remains to be that of their minor son on the basis of the clothes recovered from the site.

Later, DNA tests confirmed the identity of the 10-year-old as the samples matched with both the parents.