Afraid of sharing property, minor boy murders 10-year-old step-brother in Uttar Pradesh; arrested

LUCKNOW: Anticipating that he might be forced to share ancestral property, a 16-year-old boy murdered his 10-year-old stepsibling in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. The accused allegedly confessed his crime during the interrogation following his arrest.
According to police authorities, the victim, hailing from Devaraypur gram panchayat in Bahraich, went missing on March 16. The father then filed a missing complaint at Hardi police station. A case of abduction against unidentified persons was lodged.
Weeks later, on April 3, mutilated human remains were found in a harvester near a wheat farm. Bones were also recovered from a nearby field. The parents identified the remains to be that of their minor son on the basis of the clothes recovered from the site.
Later, DNA tests confirmed the identity of the 10-year-old as the samples matched with both the parents.
While continuing their investigation, the cops got suspicious about the actions of 16-year-old stepbrother, who on being grilled, was inconsistent with his replies in every round of questioning.
Finally, the teenager broke and confessed to his crime saying that he strangled his stepbrother fearing that he would ask for his share in property in future.
The boy admitted that he killed his stepbrother on the night of Holika Dahan.
He revealed that he took the boy to the fields on the pretext of playing together and strangled him to death. He had then buried the body in a wheat field believing no one would ever discover the truth.
The victim’s father had two wives. He had a son from the first wife, and a son and a daughter with the second one,
While the second wife, with her two children, initially lived in Lucknow, the man took his younger son along to the village two years ago.
According to Hardi station house officer (SHO) Sanjay Singh, the accused was sent to juvenile custody. Further proceedings are underway.