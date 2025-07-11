AMIT SHAH INTERVIEW | 'Elections in Bihar, Bengal and TN will go our way; good prospects in Kerala too'

Q: What’s the biggest issue in Tamil Nadu?

Rampant corruption under the DMK. It’s a very long list—amounting to thousands of crores.

The liquor scam worth Rs 39,775 crore involved irregularities in FL2 licences, bar tenders, overcharging, illegal sales, and bottle procurement fraud.

The sand mining scam of Rs 5,800 crore: 105 hectares were exploited instead of the permitted 4.9 hectares, a 30-fold over-extraction.

In the energy scam, Rs 4,400 crore was misused through contracts awarded by DMK.

The ELCOT scam involved Rs 3,000 crore where public company shares were transferred to a private firm.

The transport department scam of Rs 2,000 crore revolved around fake tape fitment certificates.

The Rs 600-crore TNMSC scam involved contracts given through fake letterheads, companies, addresses.

Rs 450 crore was misused by procuring women’s nutrition kits at 4–5 times the actual price, favouring a private company.

The free dhoti scam of Rs 60 crore involved irregularities during Pongal.

The cash-for-jobs scam saw lakhs taken from individuals.

In the MGNREGA scam, Rs 41,503 was misappropriated per beneficiary.

Then there's the groupism in that party. The power centre is outside the state secretariat. The DMK cadre is also confused about whether to follow Sabareesan or the son or Kanimozhi or someone else. That's why DMK is trying to create issues out of nothing.

Q: But how do you address the concerns the South is raising, particularly TN—say, about fund allocation following tax devolution changes under GST and the 15th Finance Commission?

These are white lies the INDIA bloc has manufactured in order to cover up its mishandling of funds. The Modi government follows a holistic model of development, not a lopsided one. Funds to the South have increased substantially, contrary to the charges. The total allotment to the five states under tax devolution during the Modi government has gone up to Rs 10,96,754 crore from Rs 3,55,466 crore, a 209 per cent increase.

Grants-in-aid now stand at Rs 9,38,518 crore—it was Rs 2,18,053 crore during the UPA. That’s a 330 per cent rise. Tamil Nadu saw a 207 per cent growth in tax devolution—from Rs 94,977 crore to Rs 2.92 lakh crore. And grants-in-aid increased by 342 per cent—from Rs 57,924 crore to Rs 2.55 lakh crore.

Q: And delimitation? The fears are real.

I have said categorically that we are going to address any concerns the southern states may have. There will be no injustice. The Delimitation Commission Act is yet to come. Then why are they talking about it? It is because elections are coming in Tamil Nadu. It’s political. Before becoming an Act, discussions will happen in Parliament.

Q: Can the BJP sustain its momentum from Haryana and Maharashtra through upcoming elections in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal?

We have good prospects everywhere. We’ll repeat our win in Assam as well. I haven’t visited Bengal recently, but there’s a lot of anti-incumbency against Mamata ji. We are the only party well placed to inherit its benefits. We went up from just three seats to 77. Anyone who understands mathematics can see the trend.

The Left, after ruling for 34 years, has been reduced to zero. The Congress, which governed for 30 years, also has a zero.

Q: What about Bihar?

We feel good about Bihar. There’s no major problem. The NDA will win for sure.

Q: The Special Intensive Revision is being carried out too close to the election. There are a large number of vulnerable voters who don’t have documents. Even EBC voters. Some of your own leaders are concerned, so are your allies.

I believe that if anyone has any concerns about the process, he/she should approach the Election Commission. Not with presumptions, but with examples of the outcomes of the process. Roll revision is not happening for the first time. It happened in 1991 too. Also, it’s not being done only in Bihar. I think it will be done across India. Anyway, the matter is before the Supreme Court.

Q: The Opposition is calling it a shadow CAA-NRC.

They oppose everything the EC does. They need to justify their poll defeats, so they present fake narratives, like saying “we lost because of EVMs.”

They seem to have no problem with the same EVMs in Tamil Nadu. They take oath after the same EVM gives them victory. They take oath in Telangana. However, in Maharashtra, they say EVM is faulty.

Q: Mamata Banerjee alleges Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is targeting Bengalis, especially Bengali Rajbanshis, with roll revision.

Do you not know Mamata Banerjee? Once, during a routine military exercise, she claimed the Centre had sent troops to her secretariat. How can you take what she says seriously?

Q: You have a new state president in Kerala. What do you foresee there?

It will definitely make a difference. He will bring fresh energy. I will be going to Kerala soon.